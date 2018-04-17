Soldiers join St George’s Day parade in Emsworth

PATRIOTIC pride will be in full display as soldiers lead a march to mark St George’s Day next week.

Troops from 30 Battery, 16 Regiment Royal Artillery will be joining the annual procession through Emsworth on Monday.

The parade will be made extra special, being led for the first time by the unit’s very own corps band, the Band of the Royal Artillery, based in Tidworth.

Veterans from conflicts in Borneo and Malaya will march along with the battery. They will be joined by older children from Thorney Island and Emsworth Primary Schools, with younger pupils lining the streets with flags.

About 45 soldiers will form up at The Lord Ragland pub before making their way down the High Street and back to St Peter’s Square where the parade will halt for a brief service.

The George Regis Jazz Band will later provide music.

The procession will be at 10.30am. Roads will be closed from 10.15am.