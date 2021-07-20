After arriving at 14 Dock where HMS Daring is moored, the Countess met Royal Navy and BAE Systems personnel who are supporting the refit. Picture: The Royal Navy

The destroyer’s refit has included complete overhauls of propulsion and weapon systems, refurbishment of living quarters, plus upgrades to communications, radar and her safety equipment.

As a royal sponsor of the Royal Navy warship, the Countess has followed the progress of the lead Type 45 destroyer, having launched the ship on the Clyde in 2006 and last visited while Daring was on deployment to the Black Sea in 2017.

Lieutenant Commander Jason Wyatt, who is leading the refit support group, said: ‘As the senior naval officer of HMS Daring it was an honour to reacquaint Her Royal Highness with her ship and to show her the areas and machinery being overhauled.

‘"The Countess was able to reflect on her last visit to Daring in 2017 and she was impressed by the capability improvements made to the ship while docked in Portsmouth.

‘The Refit Support Group are custodians of Daring during this refit, but it is not just Royal Navy engineers who are revitalising Daring.

‘The Countess of Wessex recognised the special efforts of the wider Defence enterprise, including the DE&S, BAE Systems and wider defence industry involved in delivering such a complex feat of engineering which will deliver Daring back to operational readiness.’

HMS Daring will be in the programme for a weapons upgrade before 2030, with the addition of Sea Ceptor air defence missiles silos in all Royal Navy destroyers.

