Special forces hero Danny Johnston given a fitting send-off at emotional funeral

‘IT WAS a fitting tribute to a brave soldier, loyal friend and loving family member.’

That is how the Very Rev Stephen Waine, Dean of Chichester, described the funeral of special forces hero Danny Johnston, right, yesterday.

‘The cathedral was very full which is an absolute testament to Danny,’ he added.

Hundreds of people packed into Chichester Cathedral for the emotional service.

Draped in the Union Flag, Mr Johnston’s casket was carried into the city centre worship site.

Soldiers from the Afghanistan veteran’s first unit, the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, stood guard and gave a gun salute as he passed, with The Last Post being played.

Mr Johnston – who served in the Special Reconnaisance Regiment, the sister unit of the SAS, died last month.

His body was found in Stoughton Down, near Chichester, after he vanished from his family home in Bognor.

Veterans from across the Portsmouth area had been part of a search to find him.

His death sparked calls for more to be done to help traumatised veterans.