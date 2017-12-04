Special pale ale created to mark HMS Queen Elizabeth commissioning

EVER wanted to mix a passion for pale ale with the excitement of the new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier?

Family brewer Wadworth has created its own beer to mark the 65,000-tonne carrier being commissioned on Thursday.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is being formally commissioned on Thursday. Picture: Nigel Foster

Carrier Ale will be sold in exclusive bottles via the brewery’s online shop, with 5p from each one sold being donated to The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

Brewed with a 3.6 per cent alcohol content, its creators say the pale ale has a malt led flavour with a ‘classic strong hop flavour and finished with crisp bitterness.’

As a nod to the navy, the ale is said to be best served at ‘sea temperature’.

Chris Welham, chief executive at Wiltshire-based Wadworth, said: ‘We are very proud of our association with The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and to help raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

‘We are sure that Carrier Ale will be enjoyed where it is drunk and we hope we can raise a lot of money for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines that have served and are currently serving our country.’

The carrier will be officially commissioned by Her Majesty the Queen in Portsmouth.

Robert Robson, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity chief executive, said: ‘Partnerships, like this one, are hugely important for us to continue raising funds and we are so grateful for Carrier Ale and to Wadworth for their support.’