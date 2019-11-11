UNIFORMED services students stood to attention with staff and honoured guests for a college ceremony marking Remembrance Day.

A special ceremony was held at St Vincent College in Gosport to mark the occasion and remember those who have fought and died for the country.

Remembrance St Vincent College Gosport. In the photo left to right: Ken Cast, Member of the St Vincent Association, Andy Grant, St Vincent Head of College, Admiral Sir Alan Massey, Eddie Seaborne, St Vincents Director of First Aid Training, Mentor and Tutor, Ian Wellington, Drill Enrichment Teacher

A group of uniformed public services students practised over the past month to march in front of the college’s guest, Admiral Sir Alan Massey, who thanked guests for taking the trouble to participate.

Adml Sir Alan said: ‘Ultimately, an act of remembrance is an act of community, we’re never as good alone as we are when we’re part of a community.’

He added: ‘We’re here because people have laid down their lives for us and that’s worth thinking about.’

The services students were instructed by ex-student Evan Morgan, who achieved student of the year in 2018/19. Evan is volunteering with the course until fulfills his dream to enter the army.

Remembrance at St Vincent College Gosport. Pictured: Admiral Sir Alan Massey speaks with students on the uniformed public services course

Librarian Robyn Brighty crocheted a wreath of poppies to give to Adml Sir Alan, which was presented at the end of the service.

Andy Grant, head of college, said: ‘It’s important for us to mark the occasion of the world war for the students to understand what went on and the sacrifices that were made and how that impacts the freedoms they have now.’

Representatives from the St Vincent Association, which runs the museum based on the college site which used to be HMS St Vincent, were also invited to take part in the ceremony.

Eddie Seaborne, St Vincent’s director of first aid training, mentor and tutor, served with Adml Sir Alan during his time in the navy,

He said: ‘We have been doing this for a long time, and now being involved in uniformed public services gives me immense pleasure and immense pride.

‘The uniformed public services did us proud, and it was so good to see representatives from the St Vincent Association and HMS Ganges Association.

‘The college supports all events, in particular military as we’re a naval port and we over at St Vincent College will do as much as we can.’

For more information about St Vincent College, visit its open evening on Thursday, November 21 from 5pm to 7.30pm.