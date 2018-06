Have your say

PUPILS from the University Technical College (UTC) Portsmouth spent a week getting hands-on experience with the Royal Navy at both HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood.

Student Kirsty Parsons said: ‘It’s been really interesting to see the different styles of engineering and technology.

The students learned about Weapons Engineering at HMS Collingwood. Standing left to right, Jamie Himlin-Ladd, Nathan Daw, Jacob Wahltuch, Bradley Jeffrey, Joseph Hickin, Ben Medze-Kitching, Tom Mackinnon, Douglas Jones. Kneeling left to right: Huw Roberts, Georgina Price, Jack Tomkinson, Elliot Gilkes-Strong, Aaron Doncaster

‘Ultimately I’d like to be a mechanical engineer in the Royal Navy.’