Sultan team overjoyed at new role on carrier

ENGINEERING technicians from one of the Royal Navy’s top training hubs are celebrating having scooped a prestigious role on the service’s future flagship.

Seven students from HMS Sultan, in Gosport, were selected from 23 candidates to join HMS Queen Elizabeth – which set sail from Portsmouth yesterday.

Having already completed 10 weeks of basic training at HMS Raleigh and 30 weeks at Sultan’s Defence College of Technical Training’s Defence School of Marine Engineering, the lucky squad have now started their role on the 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier.

ET(ME) Dylan Willis-Sutton was among the trainees and said: ‘We found out that we had been offered the opportunity to join the ship on Thursday and we were all just jumping with joy.

‘I’ve said that I wanted to fix battleships since I was nine years old, so to know that I am now getting to join the most technically advanced ship in the Royal Navy makes me and my family feel so proud.’

The navy has hailed 2018 as the year of engineering.