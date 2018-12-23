Sultan wives present their final ever cheque

DECADES of fundraising have come to an end as the HMS Sultan Wives Club made its final charity donation.

Once a regular feature of naval life, the number of wives clubs in the navy have started to dwindle – though group members from the Gosport naval base have fond memories from years gone by.

Diane Duffin, who has been a member of wives clubs at HMS Collingwood, Daedalus and Sultan, said: ‘I started off going to Collingwood with a neighbour of mine and that’s how I found out about Navy wives.

‘I left there when my daughter joined the group at Daedalus and then when that closed I came here.

‘It was nice just meeting up each week – we used to have croquet matches between Collingwood and Daedalus. We even came in to play darts once and I’d never played before in my life.’

The HMS Sultan group made its final donation by putting their baking skills to good use, selling refreshments around Royal Hospital Bournemouth and raising £1,000 for the Jigsaw Unit in the process.

Organiser Margaret Bailey added: ‘I am proud of of what we’ve achieved, but I’ve really enjoyed it too.

‘It’s been wonderful; we’ve been lucky to have this and it’s all happened because of our husbands having been in the navy.

‘Although the fundraising has stopped, we will continue to meet up and the memories will remain for many years to come.’