Survivors of bombed Falklands ship reunite in Portsmouth to mark their ‘lucky escape’

SAILORS who survived being bombed during the Falklands War are holding a reunion to mark their ‘lucky escape’.

Veterans from HMS Glasgow will be getting together to mark the 36th anniversary of their ship being hit by an Argentine bomb.

The device, dropped during an air raid on Glasgow and other Royal Navy ships in the area, failed to detonate after punching through the Type 42 destroyer’s hull on May 12.

Now, exactly 36 years to the day of the lucky escape, members of the Portsmouth warship’s crew will be gathering in the Ship Anson pub, in The Hard, Portsea, to remember the occasion.

Rob Guyatt, a former Petty Officer who served on Glasgow, said it would only be a small event, adding: ‘This is one of the few times we’ve been able to hold the reunion on the day we were actually hit.

‘We call it the “Lucky To Be Alive Day”. It’s normally held on the closest day to May 12 we can find.’

The reunion is due to be taking place from 1pm at the pub.