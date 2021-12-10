A team of sailors from HMS Sultan travelled to London’s Grand Connaught Rooms to join the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education rally.

The action was attended by three Leading Engineering Technicians (LET) from the Gosport military establishing – Richard Ives, Hannah Taylor and Dylon.

They were joined by their phase three professional divisional officer, Chief Petty Officer John Dixon.

The education event seeks to bring together a carefully selected group of apprentices from across the UK to demonstrate their talents and showcase their skills.

CPO Dixon said: ‘The event went really well and was thoroughly enjoyable. The trainees representing Sultan brilliantly and were well received.

‘They made a pretty big impression across all areas, with lots of interest in their experiences from start to finish.’

