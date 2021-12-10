Talented Royal Navy engineering apprentices show off their skill at event

THE skills of some of the Royal Navy’s talented marine engineering apprentices have been showcased at a national event.

By Tom Cotterill
Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:45 pm
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:59 pm

A team of sailors from HMS Sultan travelled to London’s Grand Connaught Rooms to join the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education rally.

The action was attended by three Leading Engineering Technicians (LET) from the Gosport military establishing – Richard Ives, Hannah Taylor and Dylon.

They were joined by their phase three professional divisional officer, Chief Petty Officer John Dixon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The education event seeks to bring together a carefully selected group of apprentices from across the UK to demonstrate their talents and showcase their skills.

CPO Dixon said: ‘The event went really well and was thoroughly enjoyable. The trainees representing Sultan brilliantly and were well received.

‘They made a pretty big impression across all areas, with lots of interest in their experiences from start to finish.’

Looking for the latest Royal Navy updates from Portsmouth? Join our new Royal Navy news Facebook group to keep up to date.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

Royal NavyFacebookHMS SultanLondonGosport