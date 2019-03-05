PORTSMOUTH City Council wants to pay tribute to 119 brave men who lost their lives during the D-Day invasion by erecting plaques bearing their names and pictures in the roads they lived.
But your help is needed. Council leader Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson is calling on family members of those who died to supply photos in time for the D-Day 75 commemorations in June.
He said: ‘The D-Day landings were a pivotal moment in the Second World War and we want to honour those who took part in the campaign.
‘These plaques will allow us to remember those who died.’
The ages of the men range from 16 years from Private Robert Johns, who served with the Parachute Regiment and was killed on July 23, to 47-year-old Warrant Engineer William Smith who was killed on June 15 when HMS Mourne was torpedoed.
Here are the 119 names and details of the fallen uncovered by the city council (not all information is available):
1. Private Montague Bishop, 30, Curzon Howe Road, Portsea
2. Lieutenant Michael Frederick Burness, 26, Southsea
3. Private Ronald Peter Kent, 24, Whitworth Road, Cosham
4. Private George William Kilford, 31, Abercrombie Street, Copnor
5. Sergeant Jack Cecil Dunn, 25, Lucknow Street, Fratton
6. Private Charles Frederick Bendell Gough, 24, Copnor Road, Copnor
7. Private Edgar Loader, 21, Shearer Road, Buckland
8. Staff Sergeant Roy Samuel Luff, 23, Chapel Street, Buckland
9. Private Albert Jesse Reaves, 28, Hilsea Crescent - Hilsea
10. Private Albert William Morrell, 22, Frensham Road - Southsea
11. Private David Arthur Williams ,29, Holland Road - Southsea
12. Captain George Turnbull, 43, Hambrook Street - Southsea
13. Sergeant Arthur John Bradley, 25 - Southsea
14. Corporal Roy Henry Henley, 23, Manor Road - Fratton
15. Captain Philip Johnson Draper, 22 - Southsea
16. Chief Engine Room Artificer Harry Frederick Martin, 29, Kimbolton Road, Copnor
17. Flying Officer Ronald William Tovey, Tangier Road, Baffins
18. Sergeant Henry Joseph Lawrence Lane, 22, Lichfield Road - Copnor
19. Private Edward Mark Rayner, 19, Southsea
20. Sergeant Air Bomber Alfred Allan Joseph Ryan
21. Gunner Harry Webster, 32, Highgrove Road, Hilsea
22. Sergeant John Frederick Bleach, 22, Dairy Marlborough Road, Southsea
23. Private Ronald Sydney Jepp, 20, Queen Street, Southsea
24. Lance Corporal Leslie James Webb, 27, Strode Road, North End
25. Private John Ivor White Away, 19, Dumbarton Street, North End
26. Private Norman Henry Tipper, 31, Lower Derby Road, North End
27. Warrant Engineer William Henry Smith, 47, Alverstone Road, Southsea
28. Private Raymond Charles Oakley, 20, Bonchurch Road, Milton
29. Gunner Edwin Arthur Brown, 27, Cadnam Road, North End
30. Pilot Officer Air Gunner Leslie James Barnard, 21, Oliver Road, Copnor
31. Craftsman Peter Laurie Burgess, 21, Paulsgrove
32. Assistant Steward John Henry Cotterell, 35, Stansted Road - Southsea
33. Pilot Officer, Denis Langford, 21, Newcomen Road, Stamshaw
34. Sergeant Norman Harold Shergold, Ethel Road, Fratton
35. Sergeant Leslie Lionel Scott, 25, Cadnam Road, Eastney
36. Captain George Arthur Dudley Hendry, 27, Southsea
37. Captain James Thomas Darnell Russell, 31, North End
38. Corporal Henry Diamond, 30, Havant Road, Stamshaw
39. Flight Sergeant David Jones Evans, 25, Balfour Road, Copnor
40. Gunner Albert Stanley Mierau, 24, Cosham
41. Gunner Kenneth Frank Williams, 22, Bransbury Road, Eastney
42. Private John Albert Shergold, 24, Totland Road, Cosham
43. Private Maurice Edney, 23, Houseside, Portsdown Hill, Drayton
44. Sergeant Air Gunner Bruce Robert Scott, Copythorn Road, North End
45. Petty Officer James Hellowell, 36, Eastney
46. Lieutenant Sidney Gordon Hobbs, 25, Lichfield Road, Copnor
47. Coder John Sidney Willoughby Hutchings, 21, Langstone Road, Cosham
48. Petty Officer Telegraphist Roman Belmont Lee, 43, Wadham Road, North End
49. Private Keith Sanders Stuckey, 29, Uplands Road, Southsea
50. Aircraftman 1st Class Robin Harold Wise, 25, Southsea
51. Bombardier Henry Alex Burden Dennis, 28, Mile End
52. Private, Leslie Ernest George Daniels, 25, Stamshaw
53. Private, Ronald Henry O'Leary, 26, Malins Road, Buckland
54. Lieutenant Edward Joseph Fitzgerald, 21, Fratton Road, Southsea
55. Sergeant Louis George Hogg, 24, Walden Road, Stamshaw
56. Sergeant Albert William George Smith, 27, Mayles Road, Milton
57. Private Edward Nash, 33, Second Avenue , Cosham
58. Private Sam Wordsworth Megson, 21, Mile End
59. Private Henry Thomas Smith, 27, Portsmouth
60. Driver Arthur Leslie Brown, 21, Frederick Street, Portsmouth
61. Private John Pearce, 21, Copnor Road, Copnor
62. Lance Corporal William Charles Phillips, 39, Tipnor Street, Stamshaw
63. Flying Officer John Edwin Henry Davies, London Road, North End
64. Company Quartermaster Sergeant David Boyle, 35, Stamshaw
65. Private Ronald Leonard Corps, 19, Thomas Street, Fratton
66. Flying Officer Charles Spencer Goble, 21, Alver Road, Portsmouth
67. Private Stanley Albert Baker, 19, Havant Road, North End
68. Leading Aircraftman Roy Clifford Tebby, 29, Firgrove Crescent, North End
69. Sergeant Keith Douglas Burroughs, 19, Kensington Road, Portsmouth
70. Flight Sergeant Navigator Kenneth Gladwin Meehan, 20, Balfour Road, North End
71. Corporal Charles Albert George Mills, 32, Lower Forbury Road, Southsea
72. Major Clive Eric Modin, 30, Southsea
73. Petty Officer Radio Mechanic Ronald Newland, 28, Barry Road, Copnor
74. Sergeant Harold Francis Thompson, 30, Fratton
75. Chief Engine Room Artificer Leslie Samuel Bartram, 30, Victoria Street, Cosham
76. Guardsman Clarence Victor Bull, 24, Ariel Road, Fratton
77. Flying Officer Hubert William Joseph Edwards, 31, North End
78. Sergeant Arthur Ernest John Goddard, 22, Twyford Avenue, North End
79. Sergeant Frederick Robert Loveridge, 20, Hayling Avenue, Copnor
80. Private Robert Edward Johns, 16, Jervis Road, Stamshaw
81. Private Walter Leonard Bastard, 28, Stamford Street, Fratton
82. Stoker 1st Class Edwin Thomas Wearn, 44, Brompton Road, Southsea
83. Sergeant Air Gunner Reginald James Thair, Southsea
84. Flight Sergeant Air Gunner Frank Louis Booker, Sixth Avenue, Cosham
85. Private Benjamin Walter Broad, 30, Albert Road
86. Private Walter Sidney Lawrence Hansford, 19, Hilsea Crescent, North End
87. Bombardier John William Nobes, 24, Prince Albert Road, Eastney
89. Private William Thomas White, 30, Kingsley Road, Eastney
90. Petty Officer Charles Robert Bradley, 34, London Road, North End
91. Chief Stoker Charles Joseph Horn, 40, Stamshaw
92. Able Seaman Edgar John Humphries, 22, Hawthorn Crescent, Portsmouth
93. Guardsman Henry George Batterham, 19, Nelson Road, Stamshaw
94. Private Alfred Charles Teasdale, 27, North End
95. Private Stanley Frederick Anslow, 27, Bush Street East, Southsea
96. Fireman Ronald Victory Copping, 18, St Mary's Road, Fratton
97. Private Percy Reuban Hayter, 30, Canal Walk Almshouses, Southsea
98. Guardsman Henry Edward Davis, 20, East Street, Stamshaw
99. Private Eric Norman Harris, 24, Blackfriars Road, Milton
100. Corporal Harold George Haynes, 33, Gruneisen Road, North End
101. Trooper Edward Fidler, 22, Southsea
102. Private James Arthur Haydon, 21
103. Sergeant Albert John Chase, 21, Totland Road, Portsmouth
104. Sergeant Arthur Green, 29, Farlington
105. Sergeant Frederick John Baker, 43, Sixth Avenue, Cosham
106. Sapper Horace Alexander Quinton, 24, Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth
107. 2nd Lieutenant Louis Edgar Parker, 26, Kirby Road, North End
108. Sergeant Frederick Arthur Charles, Cosham
109. Marine Alfred Edward Tindall, 33, Southsea
110. Rifleman Richard Jarman, 1a Command Ordanance Depot, Hilsea
111. Sargeant Frank George Kempster, 30, Southsea
112. Pilot Officer Alan Bright Hargrave, 24, Portsmouth
113. Flight Lieutenant Patrick George McCarthy, 21, Southsea
114. Private Andrew David Newham, 22, Southsea
115. Canteen Manager Louis Charles Septimus Young, Lindley Avenue, Southsea
116. Trooper Leslie Cyril Brown, 20, Clive Road, Fratton
117. Private Kingsley Basil Watts, 20, Baffins Road, Copnor
118. Corporal George Carter, 21, Hilsea Crescent, Hilsea
119. Private William Reginald John Clark, 22
If you have a photograph of one of the men or some more information to share you can do so via the D-Day Story website: theddaystory.com/discover/about-us/tell-us-your-d-day-story or email d-dayanniversary@portsmouthcc.gov.uk
Plaques will be in place on May 6.