PORTSMOUTH City Council wants to pay tribute to 119 brave men who lost their lives during the D-Day invasion by erecting plaques bearing their names and pictures in the roads they lived.

But your help is needed. Council leader Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson is calling on family members of those who died to supply photos in time for the D-Day 75 commemorations in June.

He said: ‘The D-Day landings were a pivotal moment in the Second World War and we want to honour those who took part in the campaign.

‘These plaques will allow us to remember those who died.’

The ages of the men range from 16 years from Private Robert Johns, who served with the Parachute Regiment and was killed on July 23, to 47-year-old Warrant Engineer William Smith who was killed on June 15 when HMS Mourne was torpedoed.

Here are the 119 names and details of the fallen uncovered by the city council (not all information is available):

1. Private Montague Bishop, 30, Curzon Howe Road, Portsea

2. Lieutenant Michael Frederick Burness, 26, Southsea

3. Private Ronald Peter Kent, 24, Whitworth Road, Cosham

4. Private George William Kilford, 31, Abercrombie Street, Copnor

5. Sergeant Jack Cecil Dunn, 25, Lucknow Street, Fratton

6. Private Charles Frederick Bendell Gough, 24, Copnor Road, Copnor

7. Private Edgar Loader, 21, Shearer Road, Buckland

8. Staff Sergeant Roy Samuel Luff, 23, Chapel Street, Buckland

9. Private Albert Jesse Reaves, 28, Hilsea Crescent - Hilsea

10. Private Albert William Morrell, 22, Frensham Road - Southsea

11. Private David Arthur Williams ,29, Holland Road - Southsea

12. Captain George Turnbull, 43, Hambrook Street - Southsea

13. Sergeant Arthur John Bradley, 25 - Southsea

14. Corporal Roy Henry Henley, 23, Manor Road - Fratton

15. Captain Philip Johnson Draper, 22 - Southsea

16. Chief Engine Room Artificer Harry Frederick Martin, 29, Kimbolton Road, Copnor

17. Flying Officer Ronald William Tovey, Tangier Road, Baffins

18. Sergeant Henry Joseph Lawrence Lane, 22, Lichfield Road - Copnor

19. Private Edward Mark Rayner, 19, Southsea

20. Sergeant Air Bomber Alfred Allan Joseph Ryan

21. Gunner Harry Webster, 32, Highgrove Road, Hilsea

22. Sergeant John Frederick Bleach, 22, Dairy Marlborough Road, Southsea

23. Private Ronald Sydney Jepp, 20, Queen Street, Southsea

24. Lance Corporal Leslie James Webb, 27, Strode Road, North End

25. Private John Ivor White Away, 19, Dumbarton Street, North End

26. Private Norman Henry Tipper, 31, Lower Derby Road, North End

27. Warrant Engineer William Henry Smith, 47, Alverstone Road, Southsea

28. Private Raymond Charles Oakley, 20, Bonchurch Road, Milton

29. Gunner Edwin Arthur Brown, 27, Cadnam Road, North End

30. Pilot Officer Air Gunner Leslie James Barnard, 21, Oliver Road, Copnor

31. Craftsman Peter Laurie Burgess, 21, Paulsgrove

32. Assistant Steward John Henry Cotterell, 35, Stansted Road - Southsea

33. Pilot Officer, Denis Langford, 21, Newcomen Road, Stamshaw

34. Sergeant Norman Harold Shergold, Ethel Road, Fratton

35. Sergeant Leslie Lionel Scott, 25, Cadnam Road, Eastney

36. Captain George Arthur Dudley Hendry, 27, Southsea

37. Captain James Thomas Darnell Russell, 31, North End

38. Corporal Henry Diamond, 30, Havant Road, Stamshaw

39. Flight Sergeant David Jones Evans, 25, Balfour Road, Copnor

40. Gunner Albert Stanley Mierau, 24, Cosham

41. Gunner Kenneth Frank Williams, 22, Bransbury Road, Eastney

42. Private John Albert Shergold, 24, Totland Road, Cosham

43. Private Maurice Edney, 23, Houseside, Portsdown Hill, Drayton

44. Sergeant Air Gunner Bruce Robert Scott, Copythorn Road, North End

45. Petty Officer James Hellowell, 36, Eastney

46. Lieutenant Sidney Gordon Hobbs, 25, Lichfield Road, Copnor

47. Coder John Sidney Willoughby Hutchings, 21, Langstone Road, Cosham

48. Petty Officer Telegraphist Roman Belmont Lee, 43, Wadham Road, North End

49. Private Keith Sanders Stuckey, 29, Uplands Road, Southsea

50. Aircraftman 1st Class Robin Harold Wise, 25, Southsea

51. Bombardier Henry Alex Burden Dennis, 28, Mile End

52. Private, Leslie Ernest George Daniels, 25, Stamshaw

53. Private, Ronald Henry O'Leary, 26, Malins Road, Buckland

54. Lieutenant Edward Joseph Fitzgerald, 21, Fratton Road, Southsea

55. Sergeant Louis George Hogg, 24, Walden Road, Stamshaw

56. Sergeant Albert William George Smith, 27, Mayles Road, Milton

57. Private Edward Nash, 33, Second Avenue , Cosham

58. Private Sam Wordsworth Megson, 21, Mile End

59. Private Henry Thomas Smith, 27, Portsmouth

60. Driver Arthur Leslie Brown, 21, Frederick Street, Portsmouth

61. Private John Pearce, 21, Copnor Road, Copnor

62. Lance Corporal William Charles Phillips, 39, Tipnor Street, Stamshaw

63. Flying Officer John Edwin Henry Davies, London Road, North End

64. Company Quartermaster Sergeant David Boyle, 35, Stamshaw

65. Private Ronald Leonard Corps, 19, Thomas Street, Fratton

66. Flying Officer Charles Spencer Goble, 21, Alver Road, Portsmouth

67. Private Stanley Albert Baker, 19, Havant Road, North End

68. Leading Aircraftman Roy Clifford Tebby, 29, Firgrove Crescent, North End

69. Sergeant Keith Douglas Burroughs, 19, Kensington Road, Portsmouth

70. Flight Sergeant Navigator Kenneth Gladwin Meehan, 20, Balfour Road, North End

71. Corporal Charles Albert George Mills, 32, Lower Forbury Road, Southsea

72. Major Clive Eric Modin, 30, Southsea

73. Petty Officer Radio Mechanic Ronald Newland, 28, Barry Road, Copnor

74. Sergeant Harold Francis Thompson, 30, Fratton

75. Chief Engine Room Artificer Leslie Samuel Bartram, 30, Victoria Street, Cosham

76. Guardsman Clarence Victor Bull, 24, Ariel Road, Fratton

77. Flying Officer Hubert William Joseph Edwards, 31, North End

78. Sergeant Arthur Ernest John Goddard, 22, Twyford Avenue, North End

79. Sergeant Frederick Robert Loveridge, 20, Hayling Avenue, Copnor

80. Private Robert Edward Johns, 16, Jervis Road, Stamshaw

81. Private Walter Leonard Bastard, 28, Stamford Street, Fratton

82. Stoker 1st Class Edwin Thomas Wearn, 44, Brompton Road, Southsea

83. Sergeant Air Gunner Reginald James Thair, Southsea

84. Flight Sergeant Air Gunner Frank Louis Booker, Sixth Avenue, Cosham

85. Private Benjamin Walter Broad, 30, Albert Road

86. Private Walter Sidney Lawrence Hansford, 19, Hilsea Crescent, North End

87. Bombardier John William Nobes, 24, Prince Albert Road, Eastney

89. Private William Thomas White, 30, Kingsley Road, Eastney

90. Petty Officer Charles Robert Bradley, 34, London Road, North End

91. Chief Stoker Charles Joseph Horn, 40, Stamshaw

92. Able Seaman Edgar John Humphries, 22, Hawthorn Crescent, Portsmouth

93. Guardsman Henry George Batterham, 19, Nelson Road, Stamshaw

94. Private Alfred Charles Teasdale, 27, North End

95. Private Stanley Frederick Anslow, 27, Bush Street East, Southsea

96. Fireman Ronald Victory Copping, 18, St Mary's Road, Fratton

97. Private Percy Reuban Hayter, 30, Canal Walk Almshouses, Southsea

98. Guardsman Henry Edward Davis, 20, East Street, Stamshaw

99. Private Eric Norman Harris, 24, Blackfriars Road, Milton

100. Corporal Harold George Haynes, 33, Gruneisen Road, North End

101. Trooper Edward Fidler, 22, Southsea

102. Private James Arthur Haydon, 21

103. Sergeant Albert John Chase, 21, Totland Road, Portsmouth

104. Sergeant Arthur Green, 29, Farlington

105. Sergeant Frederick John Baker, 43, Sixth Avenue, Cosham

106. Sapper Horace Alexander Quinton, 24, Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth

107. 2nd Lieutenant Louis Edgar Parker, 26, Kirby Road, North End

108. Sergeant Frederick Arthur Charles, Cosham

109. Marine Alfred Edward Tindall, 33, Southsea

110. Rifleman Richard Jarman, 1a Command Ordanance Depot, Hilsea

111. Sargeant Frank George Kempster, 30, Southsea

112. Pilot Officer Alan Bright Hargrave, 24, Portsmouth

113. Flight Lieutenant Patrick George McCarthy, 21, Southsea

114. Private Andrew David Newham, 22, Southsea

115. Canteen Manager Louis Charles Septimus Young, Lindley Avenue, Southsea

116. Trooper Leslie Cyril Brown, 20, Clive Road, Fratton

117. Private Kingsley Basil Watts, 20, Baffins Road, Copnor

118. Corporal George Carter, 21, Hilsea Crescent, Hilsea

119. Private William Reginald John Clark, 22

If you have a photograph of one of the men or some more information to share you can do so via the D-Day Story website: theddaystory.com/discover/about-us/tell-us-your-d-day-story or email d-dayanniversary@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Plaques will be in place on May 6.



