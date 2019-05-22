Theresa May is ‘looking forward’ to coming to Portsmouth for D-Day 75 event

THE prime minister has publicly voiced her excitement about coming to Portsmouth for next month’s D-Day commemorations.

Theresa May will be coming to Portsmouth’s D-Day anniversary event in Southsea on Wednesday, June 5 – accompanied by Her Majesty the Queen and US president Donald Trump.

Today, during the weekly prime minister’s questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, Ms May told the house of her anticipation of the event.

She said: ‘The eyes of the world will be on Portsmouth for the D-Day national commemorative event.

‘This will be putting our veterans first; it remembers their sacrifices and their achievements and will highlight the historic strength of the western alliance and the transatlantic partnership.

‘I look forward – as do others – to being in Portsmouth to commemorate this very important anniversary.’

