This is what will happen next to HMS Prince of Wales after her Portsmouth arrival

Portsmouth is now home to another Royal Navy aircraft carrier after HMS Prince of Wales sailed into the city.

She has docked in the naval base and her crew have returned to their families, who were at the dockyard eagerly awaiting their arrival this afternoon.

HMS Prince of Wales arriving into Portsmouth. Picture: Tom Cotterill

A fly-past of two Hawk jets and a Wildcat helicopter welcomed the 65,000-tonne warship as it arrived at the mouth of Portsmouth Harbour, where it dwarfed the surrounding buildings.

But what will happen next to the ship, and how long will she be in Portsmouth? Here’s what we know so far:

What happens next to HMS Prince of Wales?

People on Portsmouth seafront waiting for HMS Prince of Wales to arrive. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The carrier will remain in Portsmouth until next year, and is in line to be officially commissioned into the Royal Navy before the end of this year.

There is not a fixed date for it yet, we will update readers when it is confirmed.

Before the end of this year HMS Prince of Wales will be joined by her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth, who is currently in America for her Westlant 19 deployment.

Major upgrade work has been carried out at the jetties at Portsmouth so the two giant ships can berth next to each other.

How long will HMS Prince of Wales be in Portsmouth?

Again we have no concrete dates of when HMS Prince of Wales will head out to sea, but she is likely to depart briefly next year to stretch her sea legs.

She will also undertake her sea trials, which like HMS Queen Elizabeth could include a trip to America.

When will HMS Prince of Wales enter active service?

The second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier is scheduled to enter active service and be ready for front-line duties around the globe from 2023.