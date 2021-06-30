The Royal Navy’s 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier is currently on her first operational deployment along with the Carrier Strike Group 21.

She has been at sea for the last three weeks, having stopped in Sicily earlier in June.

Portsmouth-based HMS Queen Elizabeth has now arrived at Limassol in Cyprus for a ‘little bit of rest’.

The carrier’s official account shared a video of her arriving in the Mediterranean port today.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth Twitter account tweeted: ‘Our second Port Visit of #CSG21 - Cyprus.

HMS Queen Elizabeth pictured with both US and UK F-35 stealth jets embarked on board. Photo: Royal Navy

‘After another 3 weeks at sea, we are privileged to come alongside in Limassol for some stores, sustenance and a little bit of rest!’

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s first deployment will last around seven months and will see her visit the likes of India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

