This new mobile app will help Hampshire's armed forces community 

MILITARY charity chiefs have welcomed new measures by a council to support armed forces personnel across the county.

A new mobile app has been launched for free by Hampshire County Council which is offering advice to troops, veterans and their families.

The tech helps to link members of the county’s forces community with organisations that can offer guidance on a range of issues, from housing and employment to financial advice and securing school places for children.

Councillor Andrew Joy, the county council’s armed forces champion, said: ‘Our armed forces community forms a significant and immensely important part of our Hampshire family.

‘That community makes a valued contribution to our region and the country. Most live, work and thrive without the need for extra assistance.

‘However, where support is needed, this mobile app provides quick and easy access to a range of organisations ready to help.’

The additional support has been backed by forces charity, the Royal British Legion.

Chris Podszus, from the organisation, said: ‘We welcome any measure that seeks to ensure that people within the armed forces community who need support are able to access it.

‘While the majority of serving and ex-serving personnel and their families don’t require any help or support, a small number do, and ensuring that the necessary services and organisations are available to them is fundamental.’

Hampshire has one of the largest forces community in the country, with thousands of veterans and current-serving personnel living within its borders.

The new app has been commissioned by Forces Connect South East, an organisation uniting councils across the region with the NHS.

It is aimed at serving personnel, reservists, veterans, dependants – including spouses, partners, children and parents – and those that work with the armed forces community.

The app was developed by Kent County Council and the Wow Factory for Forces Connect South East.

It can be downloaded for free by searching ‘Forces Connect’ in the App Store or Google Play Store.