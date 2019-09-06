This Royal Navy fitness guru is on a mission to help 5,000 men lose their 'dad bods' and become 'dad gods'

A NAVY fitness guru who unwittingly let his weight balloon while caring for his terminally-ill father has written a book to help other men slim down.

Dan Fallon, a former physical training instructor, piled on more than three stone after ‘losing control of his life’.

Dan Fallon pictured with his book near Southsea Castle, Southsea .''Picture: Habibur Rahman

Now, the 36-year-old navy veteran has pledged to do his best to help 5,000 men lose their ‘dad bods’ and become ‘dad gods’.

He said: ‘I really want to help as many people as I possibly can. Fitness can be huge in turning your life around.’

Dan knows firsthand what it’s like to struggle with fat; his weight soared from 14st of ‘pure muscle’ to 17st 4lb in the space of two years while he travelled from his Eastney home to be with his dying dad, Terry, who had lung cancer.

All the while, Dan was trying to juggling his family life with his wife, Sharlotte and their baby girl, Poppy, and set up his own business after having retired from his 12-year navy career.

Dad bod to dad god - Dan Fallon pictured after losing 20kg of fat.

‘My life was chaos,’ he said. ‘My dad had cancer and was on his way out, I had just started a new business and had a child.

‘I was travelling from one side of the country to the other to be with my dad. My life was out of control.

‘I didn’t realise I was overeating. Before I knew it, I was 20kg heavier. I was out of shape – mentally and physically.’

Determined to make a change and get back in shape, Dan started walking as much as possible.

It was a remedy that reinvigorated him and inspired Dan to turn his attention to helping others.

Heading online, Dan set up the Super You Online Dads' Fitness Community on Facebook, a community support page for other dads trying to lose weight.

He devoted hours guiding members on the most practical ways to drop the pounds through friendly fat-busting competitions.

Following the success, Dan created his new book, Start with One Thing: The Dad’s No BS Approach To Fat Loss And Fitness.

Dan Fallon's book: Start with One Thing: The Dads No BS Approach To Fat Loss And Fitness''Picture: Habibur Rahman

The book contains stories of how dads have lost weight and tips on how people can change their lifestyles.

Dan added: ‘Most the dads I deal with were sporty when they were younger but have just taken their eye off their own health as they look after their family.

‘This is just about getting people to realise how easy it is to lose weight by changing one small thing at a time.’

Dan’s book is available on Amazon as a hard copy or on Kindle.