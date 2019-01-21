Tickets for soldier talk at museum

Have your say

AN HISTORIAN will tell the story of how life as a soldier changed from the age of the musket to machine gun.

Michael Forrest, a member of the Artillery Volunteers at Fort Nelson, dresses in uniforms of 1880s artillery men and performs gun drills.

Now he will kick start a series of talks at the Royal Armouries museum at Fort Nelson on January 30.

It starts at 7.30pm and ends at 9pm. Tickets cost £5 with refreshments included.

Nigel Hosier, operations manager, said: ‘These fascinating presentations will appeal to both those with an interest in our local history and wider military history.’