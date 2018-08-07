Trade union taking legal action after staff at MoD sites had their working hours slashed

A TRADE union has launched a legal battle after workers at MoD sites in the region had their working year cut by their employer.

Workers employed by ESS at MoD establishments like Fort Blockhouse, Whale Island, HMS Collingwood and HMS Sultan, had their working year cut by two weeks – during which they would go unpaid.

Now, Unite, which has been campaigning against the move since last year, has filed for legal action against ESS, which will go before an employment tribunal.

Unite regional officer Bob Middleton said: ‘ESS and the Compass group are acting like Robin Hood in reverse by stealing from the poor to give to the rich.

‘Unite has made a commitment to these workers that we would fight this outrageous attack on their pay, industrially, politically and legally and we are fulfilling that promise.

‘ESS and other greedy outsourcers need to understand that Unite will not stand idly by and allow our members to be exploited.’