Tributes paid to “proud” Royal Navy servant, 38, whose funeral is held in Gosport

Tributes have been paid to a “proud” Royal Navy servant who recently passed away aged 38.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lt Cdr Richard Smith sadly died on October 26 with his funeral taking place today in Gosport. The husband and father was known as someone “dedicated” to the navy.

READ NOW: Emergency train stop incident

Rich spent the last couple of years working on major programmes and projects for Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). Lt Cdr Smith joined the unit on Aug 9, 2022, and was the sole Royal Navy representative within the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lt Cdr Richard Smith. Pic: Family

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He represented the ethos and values of the navy and was responsible for embedding those into all the contracts that touched the Royal Navy. Rich was driven and dedicated to deliver the best possible outcomes in his work and to help shape a better offering for service personnel in the future. Whilst logical and focused, he was also witty and engaging, and loved to share tales and enjoy a laugh with his colleagues.

A spokesperson for the navy added: “He was a very much loved and respected member of the team, who are all greatly shocked and saddened by his passing. Richard spent a period of time before joining DIO as a divisional officer at Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth. In leading many developing navy personnel, his sense of humour, amenable and supportive character led to him building strong and lasting friendships with many others who are all devastated at the loss of a fantastic officer.”

Helen Taylor, DIO portfolio director said: “Richard was such a valuable, respected, and loved member of the team and we are all devastated at his loss. Our sincere condolences go to his family.”

Lt Daniel Crotty RN said: “Lt Cdr Smith was a divisional officer at Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth where in addition to guiding so many new recruits, he formed strong and lasting friendships. To put it simply, if you knew Dickie, he was a lovely man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lt Col Mark Howard-Harwood added: “Lt Cdr Smith was an exceptional officer, colleague and friend. He had a kind word for everyone that he met, a keen sense of humour and at heart, a family man. He was a pleasure to work with and I really miss not having him with us.”

Richard’s family said: “Rich was a loving and devoted husband and father to our two sons; he was incredibly proud to serve in the Royal Navy. We miss him immensely. We request privacy at this time.”