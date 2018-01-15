Tributes paid to ‘well-respected’ Haslar and Falklands medic

VETERANS and friends have paid tribute to a naval surgeon who served during the Falklands War and in Royal Haslar Hospital.

A well-known medic who was highly regarded by his peers, Surgeon Captain Richard Jolly OBE died aged 71 on Saturday.

Tributes have been paid by those who knew him, praising his work ethic and dedication to the profession.

Capt Jolly was decorated by both the British and Argentine governments for his distinguished conduct during the conflict – and in 2011 wrote the book Jackspeak, detailing and explaining the language of the Royal Navy.

Joe Erskine, welfare officer for the Falklands Veterans Foundation in Gosport, says that his friendship with Richard grew through Falklands reunions.

He said: ‘I got to know Rick quite well over the years – I met him through the South Atlantic Medal Association in 1982, and met him in Gosport as well.

‘I had quite a lot of dealings with him, and we caught up with one another at numerous Falklands reunions.

‘He was certainly well-respected because of all the work he did during the conflict at Ajax Bay field hospital. He also spent time at Haslar, so I think he was quite a familiar face to people.’

Joe says that he and Captain Jolly often talked about their experiences during the Falklands War.

He said: ‘We used to talk about things that happened in the conflict – he was always concerned about the wellbeing of veterans after the fighting had come to an end.

‘When he retired he continued to keep himself busy, doing lectures in medical practices and hosting talks about the war – but since his health deteriorated that came to an end.

‘It’s a great shame that he’s gone.’