GIBRALTARIANS have accused Britain of taking a ‘shamefully weak stance’ in defending the British territory from pestering Spanish warships after defence chiefs failed to commit to sending more Royal Navy vessels to protect the peninsula.

Outraged campaigners living in Portsmouth, but who grew up on the tiny British territory, have been left fuming by the lack of action from Whitehall.

Gibraltarian Stephen Sedgwick raises the Gibraltar flag outside the Civic Offices in Portsmouth for National Gibraltar Day.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (132448-1)

It comes amid a resurgence of Spanish antagonisation, which has seen small Royal Navy patrol boats stationed in Gibraltar repeatedly called into action to chase away far larger and more heavily-armed Spanish naval warships.

Worried peers sitting in the House of Lord have this week questioned whether or not Britain would bolstered up the territory’s naval defences after Brexit.

Earl Howe, defence minister in the lords, said the Ministry of Defence was continually ‘reassessing’ the navy’s mission in the region but he stopped short on whether or not any concrete plans were in place to base more warships in Gibraltar.

Stephen Sedgwick, of Malta Road, Buckland, grew up in Gibraltar and demanded a tougher stance from the UK.

HMS Queen Elizabeth in during a visit to Gibraltar in February 2018.'Picture: Royal Navy

The 48-year-old, who spearheaded a campaign to tighten the link between his former homeland and Portsmouth, the home of the Royal Navy, said: ‘The British government has got no teeth.

‘The UK needs to be robust and serious in their response to Spain and how some real force.

‘We’re not saying go to war with Spain but we do need to act. It’s not good enough sending a tiny boat the size of a RIB against a Spanish warship – that’s worth nothing.

‘This is no longer innocent fun when they’re coming through playing the Spanish anthem and telling ships anchored in British waters to lift anchor and leave. It’s outrageous.

‘The same type of thing happened pre-1982, before the Falklands War. The Argentinians were pushing and pushing. The UK government knew what was going on but didn’t act.

‘We’re not saying Spain is going to invade Gib, but something needs to be done.’

Lord Taylor of Warwick asked whether or not Britain would increase its naval presence at Gibraltar after Brexit.

Responding, Earl Howe said: ‘The Ministry of Defence continually reassesses the Royal Navy's mission in the Strait of Gibraltar, and the assets and people required to deliver it, to ensure that the UK Government's responsibilities can be carried out effectively to meet evolving threats and future needs.

‘Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships continue to visit Gibraltar, in addition to the Royal Navy's Gibraltar Squadron that is permanently stationed there.

‘The base infrastructure and the Gibraltar squadron will also continue to be modernised in line with the rest of the Royal Navy.’

Earlier this month the Spanish were slammed after it was revealed one of the nation’s warships had ordered commercial vessels to leave British waters.

The warship’s crew were heard in an audio recording of a radio exchange on February 17 telling vessels anchored at the Rock to ‘leave Spanish territorial waters’.

The move was branded ‘foolish’ by the Gibraltan government and prompted a response from a Royal Navy patrol boat.