‘UK security at risk after the loss of HMS Ocean’

BRITAIN’S national security has been put at risk after the loss of the Royal Navy’s former flagship, an MP has said.

Luke Pollard hit out at the decision to decommission HMS Ocean after her £64m refit a few years ago.

The 21,700-tonne vessel was retired from naval service during a ceremony attend by the Queen at the warship’s home port in Plymouth earlier this week. Ocean is now due to be sold to Brazil.

But the Labour MP, who represents Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said the loss of the vessel was a threat to UK security.

‘The departure of HMS Ocean shows nothing is off limits for government cuts and that the threat to the Royal Navy’s amphibious assault capability is real,’ Mr Pollard told the Plymouth Herald.

He added: ‘In such uncertain times the best deterrent against an aggressive Russia is a strong Royal Navy and a strong Royal Navy is the best way to protect jobs in the dockyard and in the armed forces.’