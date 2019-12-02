UNSUNG heroes of a charity which supports Royal Navy personnel and their families have been celebrated at a swanky maritime awards do.

Fundraisers, volunteers and supporters of the Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) have been recognised for their efforts supporting the Portsmouth-based organisation.

Former Royal Marine Frank Allen and his wife, retired Commander, Jane Allen. Jane received an award for her solo round-Britain walk. Photo: Angus Rosier

Four awards were presented to people who went the extra mile for the military organisation, including accolades for former Royal Navy commander Jane Allen, who walked solo around the coast of Britain, and a group of cyclists who completed this year’s Heroes’ Cycle Challenge from London to Paris to mark the D-Day 75 commemorations.

The night, the first of its kind for the charity, was staged inside Boathouse 4 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Adrian Bell, RNRMC chief executive, said the event was about praising all the incredible work by charity patrons.

He said: ‘This is a celebration of gratitude for those people who support us in everything they do.

Emma Wiggin, Andrea Cross, Leading Hand Joe Gibbins RN and Warrant Officer Lee Cross. Photo: Angus Rosier

‘These are people that often go unsung and who are giving their time and or money to help strangers they don’t know and will likely never meet.

‘They are selfless. Thanking those people is something we can’t do enough.’

More than 100 people from across the country attended the event, including Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel, beneficiary organisations and corporate partners.

Other people honoured included Warrant Officer Paul Nash for his role in supporting Kings Camp – a school holiday club for service children, and Mark Ormesher from tech firm Palantir who helped create the charity’s first ‘virtual challenge’.

Richard Holmes, chief executive at Kings Camp, presenting Warrant Officer Class 1 Paul Nash RN with an award for his huge involvement with the project. Photo: Angus Rosier

The night concluded with the launch of the charity’s next fundraiser – the Normandy Trek.

Taking place next year, the five-day trip will see participants trekking along the Normandy coastline to commemorate 75 years since the victory in Europe.

To take part, see rnrmc.org.uk/trek.