MILITARY communities are being called to arms to pay their respects to a ‘brave’ veteran after it was revealed his funeral would be attended by two people.

George Peter Osborne, 96, died at Southampton General Hospital last month.

But desperate funeral directors want to make sure more people attend the former soldier’s funeral tomorrow.

They have now launched an urgent campaign, appealing for Hampshire’s huge military community to come out in force and attend the service.

According to the RAF museum in London, Mr Osborne was a signaller in Bomber Command Crew during the Second World War.

Graham Charles, speaking on behalf of Eastleigh funeral director Paul Capper, said: ‘Two friends are arranging his funeral for Thursday, February 14, at the East Chapel of Southampton Crematorium at 9.45am.

‘There is so far two people attending his funeral.

‘Is there anyone out there that could help to swell the ranks and give this brave hero who has no family a fitting send-off?’

Mr Charles’s appeal has been shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook.