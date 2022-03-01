Veteran British sniper to fly to Ukraine to join fight against Putin's invading Russian forces after appeal by president Zelensky
A VETERAN sniper, who has served in war zones across the globe, is flying out to join the resistance against Putin’s army of invading Russians as they ‘steam-roll’ through democratic Ukraine.
Retired soldier Shane Matthews has answered the call to arms from Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelensky, who issued an urgent plea for foreigner fighters over the weekend.
The 34-year-old, who completed multiple tours of Afghanistan and Iraq, will be flying out to Poland on Monday before crossing the border and meeting a Ukrainian Colonel, who has agreed to ‘arm him’ and 21 others.
From here the experienced sniper, who served with the 2nd Battalion Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment – Portsmouth’s local infantry unit, aims to travel to Ukraine’s under-siege capital of Ukraine.
Transporting some 60kg of medical supplies that have already been donated to him, the former military contractor said he will hit the frontline, helping treat wounded Ukrainians and providing training for civilians rising up against Putin’s forces.
But the veteran added he was more than ready to bear arms and fight to defend Kyiv from its invaders, if necessary.
Speaking to The News last night, Shane, of Chichester, said: ‘Russia is trampling on the democratic rights of an entire nation illegally and nobody is trying to stop it.
‘What Russia has done is disgusting. It is beyond reprehensible. Russian people don't want to be involved. The Russian military doesn't know why they’re there.
‘As far as I’m concerned, if you can fight it's your duty to fight. You’re looking at modern day Hitler steam-rolling across Ukraine.’
Shane is believed to be among the first Brits to join Ukraine’s newly-formed ‘International Legion’, that president Zelensky announced on Sunday after a weekend of staving off the enemy.
Shane took the decision to mobilise after foreign secretary Lizz Truss gave her backing to Brits choosing to head to Ukraine to help.
He will be flying out with two Ukrainians living in the UK.
His mission has been backed by the veteran community across Sussex and Portsmouth, who have come to his aid in providing military kit and medical supplies.
Last night it was reported some 60 volunteers were heading out to Ukraine to join others from across the world.
Defence secretary Ben Wallace said he didn't 'want to see British people killed any more than I want to see Ukrainians' and asked people who were not properly trained or an 'experienced member of an armed forces' not to join the war in Ukraine.
Shane added: ‘I will be there to provide medical support and training where possible. But if it requires combat, I will be armed.’
To donate to Shane’s fundraising appeal, to help pay for medical supplies and key equipment, see justgiving.com/crowdfunding/operation-ukraine