Veteran tells of life after forces in book

AN ARMED forces veteran who has gone from serving in Afghanistan to working alongside Bear Grylls has spilled the beans on his past in his new book.

Private John Bream, 32, from Waterlooville, served in the Parachute Regiment while in the armed forces. He has written Fish Out of Water to share his story of transitioning to civilian life and the battles he faced – leading to him setting up a veterans charity and now working in Bear Grylls’ safety team.

John said: ‘I see it as a mind, body and spirit sort of book – showing people how to adapt to civilian life.

‘I’m lucky because I now get to work with Bear Grylls and have met people like Anthony Joshua and Warwick Davis, but I want to show other veterans that there is a life after the armed forces.’

Fish Out of Water is available on Amazon for £8.