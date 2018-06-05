Veterans are asked to register to join 2019 D-Day commemorations

D-Day veterans can register their intention to attend the 75th commemorations of the Normandy Landings next year.

The Royal British Legion and the government are encouraging veterans to get in touch early so they can mark the poignant occasion ‘according to their wishes’.

Members of the public are being asked to spread the message and help any D-Day veterans in using a website or contacting the Legion.

The Normandy Landings, referred to as D-Day, began on June 6 in 1944 when allied forces launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied Europe.

The landings were planned from Southwick Park and thousands of men left from Portsmouth and Gosport.

The Legion and the government, along with organisations including the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, the Normandy Memorial Trust and the Spirit of Normandy Trust are planning commemorations to mark D-Day 75, both in France and across the UK.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: ‘The breath-taking bravery and ingenuity shown during those days still echo through today’s armed forces.’

Veterans and their families who register on the D-Day 75 website will be kept updated as plans are confirmed.

Charles Byrne, director general of the Royal British Legion, said: ‘D-Day 75 is only a year away and significant plans are already afoot. If you are a friend or family member of a D-Day veteran, please help them to get in touch with us.’

The website is britishlegion.org.uk/dday75.