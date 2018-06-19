Veterans brand Argentinian pilot’s claim he ‘sunk’ HMS Invincible in the Falklands War ‘ludicrous’

‘LUDICROUS’ claims by an Argentinian fighter pilot who said he ‘sunk’ a British aircraft carrier in the Falklands War have been scoffed at by incredulous navy veterans.

Gerardo Isaac, who flew for the Argentine Junta during the war, is today due to stage a talk about his ‘attack’ on HMS Invincible to crowds in Argentina, The News can reveal.

The 59-year-old claims to have been part of a devastating attack on the now-scrapped aircraft carrier in 1982.

But veterans serving on the warship and military historians have today hit back, branding the decorated fighter pilot a ‘liar’.

Retired Petty Officer Tim Score was an aircraft controller on Invincible in the war and said the ship was never hit.

The 58-year-old, formerly of Fareham, said: ‘It’s absolutely ludicrous. This is abhorrent and disrespectful to anybody who died during that war – from either side.’

Frank Hart was a Sub Lieutenant in the war and in charge of damage control on the ship.

The 57-year-old, formerly of Hill Head, said: ‘We only came under attack three times where we had a call on the ship to “hit the deck – missiles in the air”.

‘Not once were we ever hit. Whoever thinks we were is utterly delusional.’

Mr Isaac, who was awarded Argentina’s highest medal for valour during the war, claims to have been part of a four-jet squad to launch an attack on HMS Invincible.

He says at least one Exocet missile, fired from one of two Super Etenard jets, impacted Invincible causing her to belch black smoke high into the air.

In his account, the veteran pilot said two of his fellow airmen were blown out of the sky and that he then unleased a torrent of 20mm cannon fire and a 500lb bomb from his Skyhawk jet on the deck of Invincible.

But Ricky Phillips, a military historian and Falklands War expert, said the account was a fantasy and that the ship had never been attacked.

Mr Phillips said Royal Navy logs showed the Argentine pilots had in fact tried to engage Type 21 frigate HMS Avenger – 30 nautical miles to the east of Invincible – with the attackers’ Exocet missiles running out of fuel and splashing down in the Atlantic.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘The whole story is completely ridiculous. It absolutely enrages most of the sailors I have spoken to on Invincible.

‘It simply didn’t happen. It’s an Argentine myth. There are so many conspiracy stories about this it’s crazy.

‘One says the ship was sunk and then replaced by a clone aircraft carrier.’

HMS Invincible was launched in 1977.

During the war she carried nine Hawker Harriers and 12 Sea King helicopters — one of them flown by Prince Andrew.

Records show only three people died on board during the war, two pilots and one seaman in a deck accident.

After the Falklands Invincible helped to enforce a no-fly zone in southern Iraq during the late nineties and serving in Nato’s operations in the Balkans in 1999.

She was decommissioned in 2005 and sold for scrap in 2011.