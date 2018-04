Have your say

DRONE footage shows the epic grace of a new commemorative First World War sculpture at Fort Nelson.

The Wave sculpture, created from the ceramic poppies previously at the Tower of London, was revealed at Royal Armouries Fort Nelson yesterday morning.

Poppies at Fort Nelson. Picture: David George

Created by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper, the work will form part of the fort’s centenary celebrations.

The project is being run by 14-18 NOW, which is taking the sculpture around the UK.