WATCH: Gosport man Ollie Hall who was killed in Syria swears allegiance to Kurdish fighters

A video has been released showing a Gosport man, who has been killed in Syria, swearing allegiance to a group fighting against Islamic State.

Ollie Hall, 24, travelled from the Portsmouth area to the war-torn country in August to fight Islamic State, the Press Association has reported.

Ollie Hall speaking in a YPG video. Picture: YPG Press Office

The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), who Mr Hall was said to be working with, said he had been clearing mines in Raqqa on Saturday when one exploded near him.

Today the YPG released a video showing Mr Hall speaking about the training he had received from the group.

Speaking to the camera he said: ’I came here of my own free will, knowing all the risks and consequences that can follow.

‘Whilst being here I have received language training, political, history and background to everything.

Ollie Hall (left) was killed clearing mines after going to Syria to fight Islamic State . Picture: Kurdistan Solidarity Campaign

‘Greetings to all my family and friends, if unfortunately you are reading this.’

He finished the video by swearing his allegiance to the YPG.

Mr Hall’s family have been informed.

A statement from Mark Campbell, co-chairman of the Kurdish Solidarity Campaign, said: ‘It is with deep regret and sorrow that I can confirm via Kurdish sources in Syria that Ollie Hall, a UK national who travelled to Syria in August to help in the liberation of the Isis city of Raqqa with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), fell on 25 November from an explosion of ordnance left by Daesh after the liberation of the city.

‘Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Ollie at this time.’

Raqqa had served as the capital of Islamic State’s so-called caliphate since 2014, and had been under the group’s control for more than three and a half years until its liberation by Kurdish forces last month.

The YPG, also known as the People’s Protection Units, is mostly made up of Kurdish men and women fighting against Islamic State in northern Syria.