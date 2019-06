Have your say

MORE than 70 vehicles and their owners have gathered to recreate the journey General Eisenhower made on June 5, 1944 to visit troops based at the American airfield at Greenham Common hours before D-Day.

David Salisbury in his restored Jeep

The D-Day 75 Drive to Remember convoy left Southwick Park on Saturday morning and the group of classic military vehicles and Royal British Legion Riders began a day of remembrance and reflection.