It is being held to mark the Queen’s 96th birthday.

The gun salute will take place at the naval base in Portsmouth at midday.

You can watch a live stream from HMS Warrior in the embedded YouTube video from the Historic Dockyard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second gun salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth to take place in Portsmouth this year.

In February, a 21-gun salute took place at the naval base to mark 70 years since her ascension to the throne.

A 21 gun salute commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will take place at midday, at Portsmouth Naval Base. Picture: Chris Eades/Getty Images.

The Royal Family have wished the Queen a happy 96th birthday and described the monarch as an ‘inspiration to so many across the UK’.

The occasion has been marked by the release of a picture showing her indulging her passion for horses and ponies.