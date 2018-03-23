Widow devastated as late husband’s Second World War medals are reported stolen from Portsmouth home

FIVE second world war medals have been reported stolen by a women whose late husband was awarded them for his services to the country.

The five medals, one of which has been identified as a rare Arabian Service medal, were reported missing on March 20 this year and are believed to have been stolen from a house on Seaway Crescent in Milton.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We are still investigating the exact circumstances around their disappearance, and are appealing for collectors and shop owners who may buy or sell medals to keep an eye out for them.

‘If someone offers you these items for sale, then please call police immediately.’

Call police on 101, quoting 44180105719, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.