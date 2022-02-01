World War 3: Here's what would happen if a North Korean nuclear bomb dropped on Seoul in South Korea in WW3

Nuclear bomb

It was announced that it would be remaining at 100 seconds to midnight for 2022.

This is the closest to midnight the clock has ever been.

The countdown - a metaphor for global collapse - took into account dangerous threats posed by nuclear weapons, climate change, disruptive technologies and COVID-19.

North Korea confirmed over the weekend that it had tested its biggest ballistic missile in years.

The launch of the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was first reported by South Korean and Japanese authorities.

It is the seventh missile test carried out by the North Koreans this month.

Sky News reported that North Korea has previously said the Hwasong-12 can carry a ‘large-size heavy nuclear warhead’, and analysts estimate it has a range of 2,800 miles (4,500km).

But what if North Korea fired the missile at its regional rival South Korea?

NUKEMAP calculates the predicted number of fatalities and injuries that would be caused - based on the size of the bomb dropped on a city – for this story we have selected the option of the bomb exploding as an airblast.

In this case Seoul, the capital and largest city in South Korea.

So if the North Korean weapon tested in 2013 which is 10kt it is estimated that 77,670 would die and 268,590 would be injured.

