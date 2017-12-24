Young naval officer from Waterlooville stunned by award

PRAISE has been heaped on a young Royal Navy officer from Waterlooville serving for her efforts during her training.

Midshipman Sarah Barrowclough has been presented with the Britannia Association Sword during at ceremony at Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) for the most improved officer cadet.

She finished her training at the naval establishment in August and is now tackling her specialist training to become a logistics officer on the navy’s future flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

She said: ‘I am delighted to have been presented with the Britannia Association Sword, something I never expected to receive in my career within the Royal Navy, let alone within the first year of serving.’

She has been assigned as the assistant logistics officer on the aircraft carrier for hands-on experience in the fleet.

Mid Barrowclough added:‘This really has been a memorable year and receiving this award is a great end to it.’