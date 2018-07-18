Delays between London Waterloo and Portsmouth after man is killed by train 

A MAN has been hit and killed by a train at Clapham Junction station in south London.

British Transport Police confirmed the death this evening and are working to identify the man and inform his family.

It comes after emergency services were called to the station just after 3pm today, following reports a person had been hit by a train.

The incident has led to rail cancellations and delays between London Waterloo and Portsmouth.

South Western Railway initially said these were likely to continue until 7pm.

However, it has now said all lines have been reopened – but waits for commuters and other passengers could last until 9pm.