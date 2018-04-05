Dementia workshops an ‘amazing’ success

A THEATRE and charity which joined forces to help people suffering with dementia by offering workshops and a host of other activities has revealed its inaugural session was an ‘amazing’ success.

People and their families living with the condition were treated to a feast of fun and learning at The Kings Theatre in Southsea, which partnered with Remind to deliver Creative Minds.

Backed by the Big Lottery Fund, the exciting activities participants took part in included watching a film, going on a tour of the theatre, a training session with the Alzheimer’s Society, and workshops helping people learn new skills. Refreshments including cake, tea and coffee were available.

Attendees were also given the chance to do drama, music and dance with storyteller and musician Janet Ayers.

Rachel Goodall, community learning and engagement officer at the Kings Theatre, said: ‘It was fantastic – we had such a big turnout with people coming from lots of care homes and a variety of organisations.

‘It was such a lovely atmosphere with everyone getting on so well. It was a special day and a positive experience for all those who attended.

‘The workshops are so important with them helping people with their creativity which is so important. These sessions really do make a difference as people can feel isolated and depressed.

‘By giving people new skills it helps them with their wellbeing and is a great bonding experience with participants making new friends as well as bonding with their family members. It’s nice for them to get away from their homes and interact with others.’

Following the success, plans are now under way for a theatre performance where sufferers will be able to take part.

Anyone wishing to take part should contact Ms Goodall on (023) 9285 2218.