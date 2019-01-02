Denmead fire is now under control, say firefighters

A fire that engulfed a workshop near Denmead today is now under control, according to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fifty firefighters had been sent to the building, in Sheepwash Lane south of Denmead, and the service has issued a message to say the blaze is now under control.

A tweet from the fire service says: ‘The building is understood to be used for purposes including car repair and furniture restoration.’

Roads have been closed in the area and nearby residents have been told to keep windows and doors shut to keep out the smoke.