Descendant of Charles Dickens set to give a reading at free event celebrating author’s life

THE great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens is set to give a reading at a lecture celebrating the writer’s birthday.

Gerald Dickens will appear at the city Dickens Fellowship’s 20th birthday lecture at the David Russell Theatre at Portsmouth Grammar School on Saturday, February 3.

Mr Dickens will give a stage reading of The Life of Our Lord – an 1840s book Charles Dickens wrote about the life of Jesus Christ.

Admission to the event is free and visitors must be seated for a 7.30pm start.

Anyone attending can park for free in the school’s High Street car park in Old Portsmouth.