Deslandes predicts memorable Pompey finale

Sylvain Deslandes believes the scene is set for Pompey to enjoy a memorable finale to the League One campaign.

And the 6ft 1in French under-20 left-back is confident he can play a major part as the Blues target promotion to the Championship.

Deslandes, 20, arrived at Fratton Park on Wednesday, sealing a loan move until the end of the season from Championship leaders Wolves.

He has been joined by fellow Molineux talent Conor Ronan, 19, in making the switch to Kenny Jackett's Pompey, who sit sixth in League One.

And the extra physicality of the division holds no fears for the full-back, who is raring to go.

Deslandes said: ‘I believe we can go up. We’re sixth and definitely believe we can do good things.

‘I’ve seen a few highlights of the games and some of the players here are decent. I’m just looking forward to playing with them now.

‘The Championship is a level higher, especially from first in the league with Wolves who are flying. But from what I’ve seen League One is a good level for a young player.

‘The level is maybe a little bit lower but it will be more of a fight. I’m ready to handle the fight. I’m ready for it. The physicality is not a problem for me.

‘It’s the right time to play regular first-team football. If I get games every week Portsmouth will definitely see the best from me.

‘I didn’t have my chance at Wolves because the team are just flying. Sometimes you have to be patient but now is my time to show what I can do. I believe I will shine.’