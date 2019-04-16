A DEVELOPER’S plan for 150 homes in Titchfield has been rejected on appeal due to possible ‘harm’ to listed buildings.

The Planning Inspectorate ruled that Foreman Homes' plan would have caused ‘harm to a valued landscape’.

The inspectorate expressed concern about the development's effects on the historic farmstead of Great Posbrook, which they called a ‘significant and invaluable resource’.

Councillor Nick Walker, chairman of Fareham Borough Council's planning committee, said: ‘I am delighted that once again a planning inspector has agreed with the planning committee's original decision and dismissed the appeal.

‘This should reassure residents that our planning policy continues to have the overall balance of the borough, its character and environment at its heart.’

This is the third appeal from a developer the council has successfully fought against in the last four months. In January this year, the council saw off an appeal from Bargate Homes, which hoped to build 150 homes near Titchfield Haven Nature Reserve.

Cllr Walker said: ‘We are having quite good success with appeals at the moment.

'It shows that we understand the needs of creating a five year housing supply, but this should not be at any price.'

Foreman Homes' initial planning application, which envisaged 150 homes on the land east of Posbrook Lane in Titchfield, had been refused by the Planning Committee on Thursday December 14, 2017.

Titchfield resident Jane Keepence said: 'When I heard about the appeal decision, it was such great news.

'It would have caused all sorts of problems.

The traffic problems would have been huge - in terms of cars, it would be like building a big Tesco in our historic village.'

The inspectorate noted that the council's minimum five-year homes requirement means 2,856 homes need to be built between 2018 to 2023.