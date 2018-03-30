Disabled and elderly accuse Portsmouth Catholic Cathedral of discrimination

DISABLED and elderly church-goers have been left feeling discriminated after claiming no special efforts have been made for them to ‘Venerate the Cross’ today for Easter Friday - flying in the face of ‘what Jesus would do’.

Some attendees at Portsmouth Catholic Cathedral have complained after feeling excluded for the popular ritual where people climb a dozen steps and kiss the cross to pay homage to Jesus and his sacrificial death.

Bishop Philip Egan and Rev Canon Dominic Golding have come under fire after only offering to raise the cross at the top of the steps for those with limited mobility rather than bring the cross to the base of the steps.

Angry devotees have hit out at the snub, which has been the norm over recent years, and say there is no good reason why moves could not have been made to accommodate them.

One Catholic, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘It is just laziness and the amount of time it takes that stopped them making any reasonable attempts to help disabled and elderly people who want to take part in this important devotion.

‘Venerating the Cross takes quite a long time anyway as so many people attend the service and want to participate, so taking a few extra minutes to allow people with mobility issues should not be such a problem.

‘It amounts to discrimination against disabled and old people which flies in the face of the religion and what Jesus would do - who was all about inclusion. If people were being excluded on the basis of their race then this would be illegal. The church should be setting an example.

The source added: ‘The Bishop moans about priests not coming to meetings and events but is he surprised people want to stay away with his attitude?’

In response, the church said measures have been taken without going into specific details. ‘During the Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion at the Catholic Cathedral of St John the Evangelist, Portsmouth, the crucifix will be easily accessible to venerate by all attendees, including those with specific needs,’ a statement read.

‘Such measures were put firmly in place following a period of consultation with parishioners on how best to achieve this.’