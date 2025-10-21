A popular ice rink that was forced to close for a number of weeks due to a “technical problem” has shut its doors once again after reopening on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planet Ice in Gosport was closed on Monday, October 20, just a day after it reopened having found a “temporary” solution to a problem that had forced the rink to be closed for much of October.

Skaters were able to hit the ice on Sunday with sessions going ahead through the day. However photos were shared on social media of the ice in poor condition and thinning towards the edges of the rink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure has not yet been announced or confirmed by Planet Ice, but parents who were set to take their children to practice on Monday afternoon were told it was cancelled.

In a previous announcement the temporary fix was said to expect to last four to six weeks while a new “plant component” was delivered to provide a permanent solution.

Planet Ice have been approached for comment.