A CIGARETTE which had not been put out properly caused a fire in a bin outside Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Firefighters from Southsea were called to extinguish the blaze just after 3pm.

No one was injured in the incident, but crews issued a safety warning after the fire was put out.

A spokesman for Southsea Fire Station said: ‘Please ensure if you are discarding a cigarette it has been put out.

‘If this one had been extinguished correctly, our crew would not have had to be called out.’