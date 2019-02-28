Discount shop to open in Havant with thousands of gifts and jobs up for grabs

A DISCOUNT shop is set to open a brand new store – with jobs up for grabs and £3,000 worth of gifts to be handed out on the grand opening day.

Bargain Buys, located at the Meridian Shopping Centre, will be officially opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10am on March 8.

It marks the 56th Bargain Buys to open across the country, with more locations opening to trade throughout March.

The store offers homeware products, toiletries and top branded confectionery and drinks.

The store has recruited new members of staff but is on the lookout for more recruits.

The store has been modelled to enhance the shopping experience for all our Havant customers. It also makes it even easier to find all the bargains and savings we offer every day on branded household and food products.

The first five customers in line for the store opening will receive a contemporary Hyundai black curved fireplace for £29.99 (which normally retails at £229). The next 10 customers will grab themselves a stylish faux leather double bed for £14.99 (which normally retails at £99.99).

A variety of other gifts are also available for the customers who are among the first to walk in the store.

Executive chairman, Nadir Lalani, said: ‘We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Havant with loads of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices. We look forward to opening even more new stores throughout 2019, creating over 1000 jobs.

‘The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers. We are expecting massive queues for our opening day, so come early to catch the bargains.’