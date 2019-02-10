‘Disgraceful' prank caller wastes firefighters’ time with hoax report of blaze at a Portsmouth tower block 

MINDLESS prank callers wasted firefighters’ time with a hoax report of a blaze at a Portsmouth tower block.

Crews from Southsea and Portchester attended what they were told was a fire at a high rise in Portsea at 2.48pm yesterday.

However, when they arrived they learned the report was a fake – and they had been diverted when someone else could potentially have been facing a genuine emergency.

Taking to Twitter, a spokesperson for Portchester Fire Station said the caller had ‘tied up emergency crews for no reason'.

User Kevin Wheeler replied and said: ‘Absolutely disgraceful. Tying up appliances for no good reason. Hope the perpetrator is caught and prosecuted.’