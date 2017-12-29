Disruptions on trains in Portsmouth this morning

Search

THERE a number of train disruptions in the Portsmouth area this morning.

South Western Railway tweeted to say a train fault at Hilsea is causing delays on the Portsmouth line.

Services running through the station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until midday.

A train hitting a tree at Swanwick is also causing delays on the Southampton-bound line.

The line is blocked and services running through Swanwick may be delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until 11am.

For more information or updates visit southwesternrailway.com