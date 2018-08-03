Dog owners warned on dangers at the beach

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH veterinary practice has launched a campaign to prevent dog owners having to send out distress calls during the summer holidays.

Sanctuary Vets has launched its Baywatch campaign to warn dog walkers of the dangers facing their pets while out on the beach.

Sea water, seaweed, palm oil, jellyfish and dead crabs and sea birds washed up on the shore are among the hazards that can cause illness, injury and even death to pets.

The practice reports seeing pets with symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and even liver failure after eating something toxic on the beach.

Dog owners are also being warned about the danger of pets drowning if they are caught in high tides or strong currents whilst swimming in the sea.

Dogs should remain in sight of owners and wear pet life jackets.

Drinking sea water can also cause sickness in dogs.