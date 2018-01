Have your say

COASTGUARD teams were joined by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) to rescue a dog on mud last night in Gosport.

The crews, including the helicopter from Bournemouth NPAS, were called at 11.25pm to a dog stuck on the mud and reports of an owner in distres.

Thermal heat sources were used to search the mud for the dog which was located and returned safely to its owner.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue’s animal advisor was also involved in the rescue.