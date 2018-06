Have your say

A DOG show will be raising money for a hospital department.

Lodge Farm, at Forestside, Rowlands Castle, is holding the event for the third year in a row.

The family-fun day will have a dog show featuring a range of classes which pet owners can enter for just £2.

There will also be games, stalls and prizes to win at the free event.

Money from the event will be donated to the rheumatology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

The show is on June 24 between 11am and 2pm.